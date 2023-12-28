TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,881. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $192.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

