Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 651,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
