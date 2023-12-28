Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 17.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,396,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,384,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

