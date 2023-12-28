Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

