TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TFFP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 23,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
