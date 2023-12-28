TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TFFP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 23,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,559.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

