TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$868,996.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00.
TFI International Price Performance
TFII opened at C$181.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.24. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$133.66 and a 12-month high of C$188.44.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFII
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio keeps adding to this ETF, what’s he thinking?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 2 Tech stocks getting bullish upgrades ahead of Q1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.