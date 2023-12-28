TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells C$868,996.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00.

TFII opened at C$181.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.24. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$133.66 and a 12-month high of C$188.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$166.89.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

