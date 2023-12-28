The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.22. 261,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $334.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

