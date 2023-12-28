The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

