The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.03. 417,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

