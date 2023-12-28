The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 728,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

