The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

