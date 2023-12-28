Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 391.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Shares of LLY opened at $581.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

