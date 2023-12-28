Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the November 30th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 1,379,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,715. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

