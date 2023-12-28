Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (NASDAQ:TDI) Declares $0.11 Annual Dividend

Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (NASDAQ:TDI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Touchstone Dynamic International ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TDI opened at $26.69 on Thursday. Touchstone Dynamic International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

