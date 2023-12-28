Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.55. 35,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.55. The company has a market cap of $245.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

