TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.72. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 51,407 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a current ratio of 88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

