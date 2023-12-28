Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Down 3.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. 52,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

