Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Down 3.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. 52,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital
In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
