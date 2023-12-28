Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter worth about $517,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $10.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

