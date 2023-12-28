UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,351 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

