UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.47 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.