UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJT opened at $127.26 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

