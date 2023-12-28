UMB Bank n.a. Buys 26,100 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

