UMB Bank n.a. Buys 353 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

