UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GS opened at $384.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $386.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

