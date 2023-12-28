UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

