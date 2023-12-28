UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

