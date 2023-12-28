UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

GPC opened at $138.77 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

