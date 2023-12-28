UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,184 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.