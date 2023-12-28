UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

