UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $248.94 and a one year high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

