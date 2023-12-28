UMB Bank n.a. Has $102.41 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $102,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $666.80 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.63. The stock has a market cap of $295.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

