UMB Bank n.a. Has $8.53 Million Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,890 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.29% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,167,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 258,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BHC opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

