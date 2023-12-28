UMB Bank n.a. Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

