UMB Bank n.a. Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $606.21 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $542.08 and its 200-day moving average is $512.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

