UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,081.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,183 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

SHOP stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

