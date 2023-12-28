UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

