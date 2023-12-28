UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VIG opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

