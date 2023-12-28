UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,933 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 3.67% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VFMF opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

