UMB Bank n.a. Sells 111,184 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,184 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,826,000 after purchasing an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after purchasing an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

