UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,148 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 33.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 28.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 198.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $606.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.64. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

