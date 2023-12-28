UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,199 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.