UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

