UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,601 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paychex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

