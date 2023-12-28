UMB Bank n.a. Sells 27,809 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

