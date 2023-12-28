UMB Bank n.a. Sells 27,821 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 364.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

