UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,276 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.