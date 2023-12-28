UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,418 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

