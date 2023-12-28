UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.