UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,455 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

