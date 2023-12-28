UMB Bank n.a. Sells 88 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.